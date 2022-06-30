Advertisement

Upper Peninsula Rowing Club recruits members of all ages, experience levels

Upper Michigan Today episode 64
U.P. Rowing.
U.P. Rowing.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... a round of storms is on the way, AAA predicts a heavy travel weekend, many Michigan construction projects pause for Fourth of July travel, planes land on M-28 in Alger County and Ishpeming native completes 25% of his cross-country bike trip.

Weather and news of the day on Upper Michigan Today episode 64.

Plus, Deb Jean and Gail Brayden of the Upper Peninsula Community Rowing Club (UPCRC) are recruiting members.

They say anyone aged 18+ is welcome to join regardless of gender, ability or experience.

The U.P. Community Rowing Club is recruiting members.

More details on the Learn to Row program.

How to get involved with the UPCRC Learn to Row program.

Learn more about UPCRC and find membership applications on uprowing.com

And finally, we’re heading into the Fourth of July weekend. Here’s when and where you can catch a fireworks show, and what to know about lighting them for yourself.

Where and when you'll find fireworks shows throughout the U.P. this Fourth of July weekend.

If fireworks aren’t your thing you can visit one of these four U.P. parks for a quiet celebration. Find more details about Upper Peninsula Fourth of July happenings here.

Watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays on FOX UP at 9:00 a.m.

