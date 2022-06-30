Advertisement

UP representatives appointed to state boards, commissions

Michigan State Capital area
Michigan State Capital area(Sara Schulz, WILX)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed U.P. residents to serve on the Rural Development Fund Board and the Michigan Interagency Coordinating Council for Infants and Toddlers with Developmental Disabilities Thursday.

Victoria Leonhardt, an Independent of Marquette, is the leadership manager for Giving Tuesday. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Northern Michigan University. Leonhardt is appointed to represent residents of the Upper Peninsula for a term commencing June 30, 2022 and expiring December 31, 2025. She succeeds Fred Taccolini whose term expired December 31, 2021.

The Rural Development Fund Board, housed in the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, has oversight of the Rural Development Fund. The Board is charged with advising the Department on how to distribute tax revenue collected from mines to improve and strengthen local communities.

This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Susan E. Morningstar, of Brimley, is the education services manager and disabilities coordinator for the Inter-Tribal Council of Michigan. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education from Lake Superior State University. Morningstar is appointed to represent tribal government within the state for a term commencing June 30, 2022 and expiring October 31, 2025. She succeeds Laurie McKenchie whose term expired October 31, 2021.

The Michigan Interagency Coordinating Council for Infants and Toddlers with Developmental Disabilities strengthens and supports Michigan families of children ages birth to five with special needs by advising and assisting the Michigan Department of Education in the evaluation and continuous improvement of the Early On system.

This appointment is not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

