Scattered severe thunderstorms possible through Thursday night

Storms can produce heavy rain, large hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado until diminishing late Thursday night.
Storms can produce heavy rain, large hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado until...
Storms can produce heavy rain, large hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado until diminishing late Thursday night.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The southern tier of a Canadian Prairies-based system brushes over Upper Michigan Thursday, mixing with warm and humid air to produce rain, thunderstorms and powerful wind to the U.P. through the late evening. Storms can become severe in producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, heavy downpour in addition to dangerous lightning -- there is also a slight risk of a tornado.

View NWS alerts here.

It’s a mix of sun and showers during Fourth of July Weekend as a Northern Plains system enters the region Sunday.

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny then increasing clouds in the evening; cooler

>Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Monday, Fourth of July: Partly to mostly cloudy; mild

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms; mild but humid

>Highs: 70s

