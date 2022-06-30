Rounds of storms on the way

Our first round of storms is moving out. The second round of thunderstorms develops during the morning through midday as a warm front moves in. Then, we it clears by the afternoon with clouds decreasing as well. The third round of storms will likely be strong to severe. Those develop late in the afternoon through this evening. They will form in the west and track east. Hazards include damaging winds, heavy rain and large hail. More quiet conditions are ahead for the end of the week!

Today: Rounds of thunderstorms with a line of strong to severe storms this afternoon through this evening

>Highs: Low to mid 80s west, 70s east

Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny ad pleasant

>Highs: Mid 70s

Sunday: partly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 60s north, 70s south

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

