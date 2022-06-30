Advertisement

Red Wings hire Derek Lalonde as head coach

Lalonde was an assistant with Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper, right, and assistant coach Derek Lalonde during the...
Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper, right, and assistant coach Derek Lalonde during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DETROIT (WILX) - The Detroit Red Wings have their new head coach.

The team announced Thursday that they hired former Tampa Bay assistant Derek Lalonde as the 28th coach in team history.

Lalonde is fresh off a Stanley Cup Final appearance with the Lightning, his third straight. He was an assistant with Tampa bay for four seasons, helping the team win back to back Stanley Cups.

Before that, he was a head coach in the for the Iowa Wild in the AHL the Toledo Walleye for the ECHL, and the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL.

He was an assistant in the college ranks before, making stops at Ferris State and Denver between 2002 and 2011.

