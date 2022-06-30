Parents of Oxford student file lawsuit against gun store

OXFORD, Mich. (WILX) - The parents of a teen injured in the Oxford school shooting have filed a lawsuit against the gun store that sold the gun allegedly used in the massacre.

Matthew and Mary Muller are the parents of a 14-year-old who was shot during the attack last November that killed four Oxford students and wounded seven others.

The lawsuit targets acme shooting goods in Oxford Township, where alleged shooter Ethan Crumbley accompanied his father James, to buy a gun that authorities say the teen used in the attack four days later.

The lawsuit claims the father falsely claimed he bought the gun for himself when it was really intended for his son.

