NMU Board of Trustees increases tuition rate for upcoming year

(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees approved an increase in tuition rates for the coming fall semester. Thursday afternoon, after the recommendation of the finance committee, the board approved a 3.9 percent increase.

For lower-level classes that means $238 more per semester, $250 for upper-level courses. NMU Administration says they’ll still have affordable tuition even with the increase.

“With the recommendations being made we’ll achieve the goal of maintaining affordable tuition, we’ll remain second lowest in tuition, actually falling further behind the other schools in front of us as well as addressing the inflation costs increase that we are incurring now,” said Gaivn Leach, NMU Vice President for Finance.

Additionally, the graduate tuition will go up by $24 per credit. NMU is also investing an additional $900,000 in financial aid for students.

