Negaunee’s 43rd annual Pioneer Days kicks off Friday

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Negaunee is coming up on its 43rd annual Pioneer Days.

Since 1979, the event has celebrated the preservation of the city’s heritage and has encouraged former residents to return home again. It is also a huge high school reunion for Negaunee High School graduates.

Events include a Kids Day Parade, a car show and a book sale. The president of Negaunee Irontown, Ann Ducoli, is looking forward to this year’s nine-day event.

“I can’t wait to see everybody, like family and friends, and people that I haven’t seen in a long time,” said Ducoli. “They’re all going to be here, it’s going to be wonderful, and we’re all going to have fun.”

The event begins Friday with the high school alumni softball tournament at Lacombe Park and ends on July 9 with fireworks over Teal Lake. To find the whole itinerary for the celebration, visit negauneeirontown.org.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.