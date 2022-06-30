Marquette photographer offers beginner classes, simple senior portrait sessions
Daniele Carol Photography wants you to be confident in front of, and behind, the camera
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can learn the basics of digital photography with the help of a Marquette photographer.
Daniele Carol offers single-session beginner classes every other Wednesday.
But, if you’re not looking to get behind the camera and know an incoming high school senior who is...
Carol has options for senior portrait packages.
You can check out Carol’s portfolio and learn more about the photographer at danielecarol.com and on Instagram.
