Marquette photographer offers beginner classes, simple senior portrait sessions

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can learn the basics of digital photography with the help of a Marquette photographer.

Daniele Carol offers single-session beginner classes every other Wednesday.

Daniele Carol talks about photography class offerings at her downtown Marquette studio.

But, if you’re not looking to get behind the camera and know an incoming high school senior who is...

Carol has options for senior portrait packages.

Daniele Carol talks about options for senior photos.

You can check out Carol’s portfolio and learn more about the photographer at danielecarol.com and on Instagram.

