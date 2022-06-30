Advertisement

Marquette photographer offers beginner classes, simple senior portrait sessions

Daniele Carol Photography wants you to be confident in front of, and behind, the camera
Daniele Carol talks about the classes and clubs people can join
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can learn the basics of digital photography with the help of a Marquette photographer.

Daniele Carol offers single-session beginner classes every other Wednesday.

Daniele Carol talks about photography class offerings at her downtown Marquette studio.

But, if you’re not looking to get behind the camera and know an incoming high school senior who is...

Carol has options for senior portrait packages.

Daniele Carol talks about options for senior photos.

You can check out Carol’s portfolio and learn more about the photographer at danielecarol.com and on Instagram.

