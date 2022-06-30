Advertisement

Marquette nonprofit to hold yard sale fundraiser

BotEco Center yard sale
BotEco Center yard sale(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Friends of the Ore Dock BotEco Center are asking people to donate usable, clean and priced items for its yard-sale fundraiser.

The event will be held at the corner of Baraga and Front Street in Marquette from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Items can be donated at the GEI Consultants of Michigan building on Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Money from the sale will help the BotEco center pay for larger projects that are in the works.

“We are working currently on getting on a Michigan-made solar-powered six-passenger boat from Lily Pad Labs, we would have it in the Lower Harbor, and it’s kind of like a six-person kayak,” Friends of the Ore Dock BotEco Center President Gisele Duehring said.

The group is planning on using the boat to give history tours late this summer or early next summer.

