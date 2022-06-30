Advertisement

Marquette County Exchange Club International Food Festival to be held this weekend

The festival will conclude following Monday’s fireworks display
(WLUC)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Beginning Saturday, the Marquette County Exchange Club will be putting on the International Food Festival at Ellwood Mattson Lower Harbor Park.

Hours of the Food Fest are as follows:

Saturday, July 2 4:00 p.m to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 3 12:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Monday, July 4 12:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m

The Exchange Club is still in urgent need of volunteers for the event. Anyone interested is asked to contact Geno Angeli at 906-360-6926 (for beer tent volunteers) or Jodi Thams at 906-475-5945 (wristband and ticket sales volunteers).

The International Food Fest will have various live entertainment playing free of charge. Multiple food vendors will also be onsite, as well as inflatable activities for children. Form of payment is up to each vendor, so cash is the recommended option. Checks will not be accepted. All money raised throughout the festival will go back to the community in the form of grants provided to numerous organizations.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six young adults were charged for an assault in Norway Township Wednesday, June 29.
6 arraigned on misdemeanor charges for Norway Township assault
UPDATE: Viking Cruises’ Octantis stop in Houghton canceled again
The exercise, Northern Agility 22-1 took place on M-28 east of Munising Wednesday between 9...
WATCH: Planes land on M-28 in Alger Co. for National Guard exercise
First probable case of monkeypox reported in Michigan
A-10 Thunderbolt II sitting on highway M-32 near Alpena on Aug. 5, 2021.
Portion of M-28 closed to public for National Guard exercise

Latest News

First probable case of monkeypox reported in Michigan
The camp aims to teach and encourage a variety of computer knowledge to K through 12 students.
MTU GenCyber Student Camp returns for 4th year
The Michigan National Guard hosted an agile combat exercise just east of Munising Wednesday.
WATCH: Planes land on M-28 in Alger Co. for National Guard exercise
The young adults are charged with misdemeanor aggravated assault and wearing a mask to commit a...
6 arraigned on misdemeanor charges for Norway Township assault