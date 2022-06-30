Marquette County Exchange Club International Food Festival to be held this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Beginning Saturday, the Marquette County Exchange Club will be putting on the International Food Festival at Ellwood Mattson Lower Harbor Park.

Hours of the Food Fest are as follows:

Saturday, July 2 4:00 p.m to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 3 12:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Monday, July 4 12:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m

The Exchange Club is still in urgent need of volunteers for the event. Anyone interested is asked to contact Geno Angeli at 906-360-6926 (for beer tent volunteers) or Jodi Thams at 906-475-5945 (wristband and ticket sales volunteers).

The International Food Fest will have various live entertainment playing free of charge. Multiple food vendors will also be onsite, as well as inflatable activities for children. Form of payment is up to each vendor, so cash is the recommended option. Checks will not be accepted. All money raised throughout the festival will go back to the community in the form of grants provided to numerous organizations.

