Mama Russo’s in Ishpeming searches for new ownership

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A brand in Upper Michigan is looking to pass its legacy on to a new owner.

John Korhonen and his wife Jean opened Mama Russo’s in 2001 after their family’s Negaunee supermarket was sold to Super One Foods.

Mama Russo’s has since become one of the largest caterers in the U.P. and northern Wisconsin.

Korhonen says he hopes that the next owner will continue the legacy.

“If we could keep doing this forever, we would, but unfortunately, that’s not possible,” Mama Russo’s President John Korhonen said. “At our age, it’s time to give this opportunity to someone who has that same passion, has that same drive, that wants to keep Mama Russo’s going just the way is.”

If you are interested in buying Mama Russo’s check this press release for more information.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.