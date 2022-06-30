Ishpeming Blue Notes set to return after three years with show Friday

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - After a three-year break the Ishpeming Blue Notes are getting ready to host their first show Friday. The Blue Notes met Thursday night at St. Joseph’s Church in Ishpeming for rehearsal.

The concert will feature a number of patriotic songs for the public. The Blue Notes vice president says they’ve been encouraged by friends and fans to perform once again.

“The quality of the music is very, very good, we had rehearsal last Sunday and we wanted to wait to put anything out to see how that went and that just exceeded all expectations and the excitement has exploded, literally,” said Ishpeming Blue Notes Vice President Pat DeWitt.

The concert is set for Friday at 7:30 at night. They’ll be performing near the ‘Old Ish’ statue in downtown Ishpeming.

