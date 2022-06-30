Advertisement

Ironwtown Association preparing for Pioneer Days 2022 in downtown Negaunee

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bob Hendrickson and Brenda Alexander, both members of Negaunee Irontown Association, said the mission of the group is to preserve the heritage of Negaunee.

The group puts on Pioneer Days every year. The fun kicks off Friday with a softball game at LaCombe field. The group need volunteers for this year’s week-long event. To help out email, info@negauneeirontown.com.

Click here for all the details about Pioneer Days 2022.

