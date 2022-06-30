Flights run on time at Sawyer International Airport despite national delays
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Flights were on time Thursday at Sawyer International Airport amid national delays
Airport manager Duane Duray says employees retiring, concerns about COVID-19 and struggles to fill open positions are causing shortages.
Compared to 2019, many airlines are still dealing with staff shortages. Which could affect your flight.
Duray says travelers should be patient and can expect delays or cancellations on their next flight.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.