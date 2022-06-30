Advertisement

Flights run on time at Sawyer International Airport despite national delays

Airport manager Duane Duray says retirements, concerns about COVID-19 and struggles to fill...
Airport manager Duane Duray says retirements, concerns about COVID-19 and struggles to fill open positions are causing shortages.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Flights were on time Thursday at Sawyer International Airport amid national delays

Airport manager Duane Duray says employees retiring, concerns about COVID-19 and struggles to fill open positions are causing shortages.

Compared to 2019, many airlines are still dealing with staff shortages. Which could affect your flight.

Duray says travelers should be patient and can expect delays or cancellations on their next flight.

