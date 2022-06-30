Advertisement

First probable case of monkeypox reported in Michigan

(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday night it identified the first probable monkeypox case in an Oakland County resident.

According to the health department, testing returned a presumptive positive result for Orthopoxvirus, which is a family of viruses that monkeypox belongs to. Confirmatory testing is underway at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State officials said the individual is isolating and does not pose a risk to the public.

The CDC said there are currently 306 confirmed monkeypox cases in 27 states and Washington, D.C.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said infection may begin with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes that progresses to a rash on the face and body. Symptoms generally appear one to two weeks after exposure and infection and the rash often lasts two to four weeks.

Symptoms of monkeypox can include the following:

  • Fever
  • Headache
  • Muscle aches and backache
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Chills
  • Exhaustion

The health department is urging residents experiencing monkeypox symptoms to contact their health care provider for evaluation.

More information can be found on the CDC’s official website here or on the MDHHS’ website here.

