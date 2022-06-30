Advertisement

Festival of Treasures coming to Ishpeming

Crowds at the Festival of Treasures in Ishpeming (FILE)
Crowds at the Festival of Treasures in Ishpeming (FILE)(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Festival of Treasures is coming to Ishpeming this week.

On Friday, Downtown Ishpeming will be littered with vendors, live music and sidewalk sales. The annual event kicks off the holiday weekend as the U.P. prepares for tourists from everywhere.

Event organizers say there will be something for everyone at the festival.

“It’s always a good time,” said David Aeh, owner of Main Street Antique Mall. “It’s always fun. It’s really nice because you can bring grandma and you can bring the little kids and there’s something for everyone. That’s one of the things that I always enjoy.”

The Festival of Treasures will be this Friday, July 1, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six young adults were charged for an assault in Norway Township Wednesday, June 29.
6 arraigned on misdemeanor charges for Norway Township assault
UPDATE: Viking Cruises’ Octantis stop in Houghton canceled again
First probable case of monkeypox reported in Michigan
The exercise, Northern Agility 22-1 took place on M-28 east of Munising Wednesday between 9...
WATCH: Planes land on M-28 in Alger Co. for National Guard exercise
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is investigating an alleged wildlife attack.
DNR investigates alleged wildlife attack in Portage Township

Latest News

Superior Watershed Partnership and Marquette City Police say littering can have negative...
Beachgoers asked to keep Marquette lakeshore clean during holiday weekend
Michigan State Capitol building
WATCH LIVE: 109th State House District candidate forum
Fancy Free clothing
Marquette sustainable fashion advocates explain how to shop ethically
Airport manager Duane Duray says retirements, concerns about COVID-19 and struggles to fill...
Flights run on time at Sawyer International Airport despite national delays