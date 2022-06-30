Festival of Treasures coming to Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Festival of Treasures is coming to Ishpeming this week.

On Friday, Downtown Ishpeming will be littered with vendors, live music and sidewalk sales. The annual event kicks off the holiday weekend as the U.P. prepares for tourists from everywhere.

Event organizers say there will be something for everyone at the festival.

“It’s always a good time,” said David Aeh, owner of Main Street Antique Mall. “It’s always fun. It’s really nice because you can bring grandma and you can bring the little kids and there’s something for everyone. That’s one of the things that I always enjoy.”

The Festival of Treasures will be this Friday, July 1, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

