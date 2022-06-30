Advertisement

DNR investigates alleged wildlife attack in Portage Township

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is investigating an alleged wildlife attack.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is investigating an alleged wildlife attack.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT
PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is currently investigating a possible wildlife attack that allegedly took place Sunday in Houghton County’s Portage Township.

The alleged attack was reported to the DNR on Monday. Officers are continuing to seek proof that a wildlife attack occurred. DNR spokesperson Ed Golder said they are interviewing relevant parties and investigating the scene where the alleged attack took place.

This article will be updated with additional information when it becomes available.

