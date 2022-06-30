DNR investigates alleged wildlife attack in Portage Township

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is currently investigating a possible wildlife attack that allegedly took place Sunday in Houghton County’s Portage Township.

The alleged attack was reported to the DNR on Monday. Officers are continuing to seek proof that a wildlife attack occurred. DNR spokesperson Ed Golder said they are interviewing relevant parties and investigating the scene where the alleged attack took place.

This article will be updated with additional information when it becomes available.

