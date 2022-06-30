Dickinson County Healthcare System officially changes name to Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Dickinson County Healthcare System has officially changed its name to Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson.

The partnership, confirmed in February 2022, will create a regional hub for Marshfield Clinic Health System in the Upper Peninsula.

“Since our affiliation in February, much work has been done to integrate Dickinson with Marshfield,” said Chuck Nelson, Chief Administrative Officer, Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson. “Part of the process is filing for legal name changes and working through the multiple levels of changing all things with name and logo. It is a huge undertaking, but we have reached the moment where we can increase the volume around our new name and brand. We are honored to represent Marshfield in Dickinson and the U.P., and we are looking forward to a bright future together. Thank you to our teams for all their effort, hard work, and diligence in making this transition so successful.”

Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson represents the first time Marshfield will have a physical presence providing care beyond the borders of the state of Wisconsin.

“We’ve evolved over the past 100 years to arrive to where we are today,” said Dr. Susan Turney, Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO. “Moving forward together we will do more than ever to serve our patients in the rural communities they call home. I am thrilled to call the incredible team at Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson our colleagues.”

A primary focus of the partnership is constructing a new state-of-the-art cancer center, which will bring a full spectrum of oncology services to the region. The center will build on the multi-million-dollar capital expenditures for a highly advanced linear accelerator, providing radiation treatment and nuclear medicine technology for cancer diagnostics and allowing patients to receive cancer treatments closer to home.

“Marshfield Clinic Health System’s integrated approach allows us to offer the entire continuum of health care and services in communities that truly need it,” Turney said. “Patients and rural residents deserve access to excellent care how, when, and where they want to receive it, and we are proud to deliver on this promise to the Upper Peninsula.”

Nelson is optimistic about the future of healthcare across the region. “As the only physician-led healthcare organization in the Upper Peninsula, Dickinson is ideally positioned to lead discussions that benefit the wellbeing of the U.P. Our focus on increasing services and raising the overall level of care benefits all those who live in our region and our surrounding communities. This is an exciting time.”

