Cyber hack impacts over 1.5M Flagstar customers

Once the breach was noticed by Flagstar they implemented emergency procedures and contacted outside cyber security experts.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TROY, Mich. (WLUC) - Flagstar Bank says it was targeted by a hacker accessing customer account information in December 2021.

Now, security experts are saying 1.5 million people could be affected. A Flagstar representative says once they learned of the breach the bank contacted outside cybersecurity experts immediately.

Flagstar says there have been no reports of customers’ information being misused. They are notifying individuals that may have been affected directly via U.S. mail and are offering free credit monitoring services for those impacted.

“We take the security of our network and the personal information entrusted to us with the utmost seriousness,” Flagstar said in a statement to TV6.

If you notice any suspicious activity, they ask that you contact your local Flagstar branch immediately.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

