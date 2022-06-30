Beachgoers asked to keep Marquette lakeshore clean during holiday weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan is preparing to celebrate the Fourth of July Weekend. In lakeshore communities like Marquette, there is extra attention on keeping the beaches clean.

With the holiday weekend nearly here, Marquette is preparing to welcome lots of beachgoers. But, that also means there could be some littering. Superior Watershed Partnership’s special projects coordinator, Kathleen Henry, wants visitors to protect Lake Superior.

“Single-use plastics can end up in our water,” said Henry. “They never fully break down, and they become microplastics. They can accumulate and bioaccumulate both in animals and our own bodies.”

On the law enforcement side, Marquette City Police Chief Ryan Grim said there have been littering issues during past Independence Day Weekends.

“It’s been pretty bad the past couple times,” Grim said. “We have a lot of people that come out to the beaches, including locals and a lot from out of town that come to the area. It’s just one of those things where we have such a beautiful lakefront and property in Marquette, and we just ask people to respect that.”

Superior Watershed Partnership holds frequent volunteer events, including beach cleanups. However, Henry said everyone has a role in keeping the shores spotless.

“That could be as simple as bringing a back with you, and when you see trash, pick it up,” Henry said.

Grim said there will be a zero-tolerance policy for littering and asks beachgoers to do their part.

“If you can help us out there, it’s just like if you see something, take it off the beach. It’s just the right thing to do,” said Grim.

Marquette City Police will be patrolling every city beach this weekend to make sure everyone is being family-friendly. Superior Watershed Partnership’s next volunteer event will be July 8, when volunteers will clean up and plant beachgrass.

