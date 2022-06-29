Advertisement

WATCH: Planes land on M-28 in Alger Co. for National Guard exercise

The Michigan Air National Guard landed planes on Highway M-28 east of Munising Wednesday during a training exercise.
By Maggie Duly
Jun. 29, 2022
ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - For the second year in a row 127th Wing, an A-10 Thunderbolt II / KC-135 Stratotanker unit landed planes on a Michigan highway to demonstrate the United States Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment concept.

The exercise, Northern Agility 22-1, took place on M-28 east of Munising Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The National Guard performed a similar training exercise in August 2021 on highway M-32 near Alpena.

