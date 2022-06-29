Viking Cruises’ Octantis setting anchor in Houghton

Houghton, Mich. (WLUC) - The Viking Octantis cruise ship is set to make its second attempt at a stop in Houghton on Wednesday. The previous scheduled stop was canceled due to high winds. This will be the second cruise line to visit the area so far this summer, the first being American Queen Voyages Ocean Navigator at the beginning of the month. The Viking Octantis is scheduled to make five more stops in the Keweenaw throughout the rest of the summer, and early fall. The best locations to view the 665-foot cruise ship will be in Dollar Bay at the Nara Nature Park boardwalk off US-41. The ship is planning to anchor in Portage Lake, tendering to passengers for about three miles to Bridgeview Park in Houghton. The ship will depart the area for its next port of call at 6 p.m. exiting near Jacobsville.

