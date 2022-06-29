Advertisement

The UPside - June 27, 2022

This week’s UPsider is the Prayer Shawl Ministry for making a difference in their community
The Iron Mountain/Kingsford Prayer Shawl Ministry is this week's UPsider for making a difference to people in the community.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGSFORD/IRON MOUNTIAN, Mich. (WLUC) - A group in the Iron Mountain Kingsford area is there for their fellow community members when times are tough, that is why the Prayer Shawl Ministry is this week’s UPsider.

The group started in 2005. Now they meet once a week to knit shawls. When they hear of someone going through a difficult time from a loss, tragedy, accident, illness or just struggling, they bring the persona prayer shawl.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

