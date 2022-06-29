The UPside - June 27, 2022

KINGSFORD/IRON MOUNTIAN, Mich. (WLUC) - A group in the Iron Mountain Kingsford area is there for their fellow community members when times are tough, that is why the Prayer Shawl Ministry is this week’s UPsider.

The group started in 2005. Now they meet once a week to knit shawls. When they hear of someone going through a difficult time from a loss, tragedy, accident, illness or just struggling, they bring the persona prayer shawl.

