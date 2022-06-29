UP Land Conservancy hosts trail cleaning day in Marquette Township

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Volunteers in Marquette Township were doing their part to keep U.P. trails cleaned up and ready for the public this summer. They met up at the Veilmetti Peters Conservation Reserve near Meijer Wednesday afternoon.

The day’s trail cleaning event saw the volunteers doing a variety of work on the trails including raking leaves, clearing the trail corridor and removing debris, picking up trash and installing new signage. For the U.P. Land Conservancy, the volunteers’ work is very important to their mission.

“We’re super excited to have this group of folks out here to help us open up the trail, make sure that it’s safe and accessible and friendly and welcoming to the community for their use and we’re not getting raspberry bramble scratches along our legs the whole way through,” said Andrea Denham, U.P. Land Conservancy Executive Director.

The U.P. Land Conservancy protects more than 6,500 acres of land in 12 counties across the Upper Peninsula. They regularly host trail cleaning events during the year.

