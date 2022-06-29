Advertisement

UP health departments: Assess your risk for COVID-19 this holiday weekend

Fourth of July
Fourth of July(MGN)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - While COVID-19 numbers remain low across the U.P., health departments still have safety reminders for your holiday weekend.

The Fourth of July is right around the corner and for a lot of people that means grilling and gathering. But if you’re feeling sick, health departments recommend you stay home.

“If you’ve been around somebody that has tested positive, stay home and skip the festivities,” said Mike Snyder, public health officer for Public Health Delta Menominee Counties.

Even though masks aren’t required in most places anymore, health departments advise you still wear one if you’re not comfortable.

“We need people to assess their own personal risk,” said Kerry Ott, public information officer for LMAS District Health Department.

If you think you’ve been exposed to COVID-19, PHDM is offering free testing.

Delta County

June 30, 2022 & July 5, 2022

Delta County Chamber of Commerce parking lot

1001 North Lincoln Road, Escanaba, MI

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT

Menominee County

July 1, 2022 & July 6, 2022

LE Jones Company R&D Tech Center parking lot

3711 10th Street, Menominee, MI

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CDT

“We feel it’s important that anyone who may have been exposed to someone who’s tested positive or someone who’s got symptoms to get tested before they go to the festivities,” Snyder said.

Because of home testing, health departments don’t know the exact number of cases right now. It’s estimated that Delta County has about 60 cases a week and Menominee County has about 30 cases a week.

LMAS says counties have been pretty stable, but there was an increase in COVID in wastewater samples.

“It’s seven to ten days we expect an increase in the population as far as COVID cases,” Ott said.

If you do test positive for COVID-19 at home, you’re encouraged to contact your doctor. Prescriptions are available to help your symptoms.

