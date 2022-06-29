Advertisement

UFC star charged in shooting sues man over alleged molesting

FILE - This photo provided by the San Jose Police Department shows former UFC heavyweight...
FILE - This photo provided by the San Jose Police Department shows former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez. Velasquez, the former UFC heavyweight champion accused of trying to kill the man he claims molested his 4-year-old son, is now suing the man and his family, who own a day care where the alleged molestation occurred. Velasquez was arrested in San Jose, California, in February after prosecutors said he shot at a pickup carrying the man through busy streets.(Source: San Jose Police Department via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cain Velasquez, the former UFC heavyweight champion accused of trying to kill the man he claims molested his 4-year-old son, is suing the man and his family, who own a day care where the alleged molestation occurred.

Velasquez was arrested in San Jose, California, in February after prosecutors said he shot at a pickup truck carrying the man through busy streets.

His criminal trial is pending.

Velasquez claims in the civil lawsuit that the man he’s accused of targeting had sexually molested Velasquez’s son while the boy was attending the day care.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Viking Cruises’ Octantis stop in Houghton canceled again
If you have an information on the whereabouts of Olivia Ernst contact the Marquette County...
Sheriff searches for missing downstate woman in Marquette County
A-10 Thunderbolt II sitting on highway M-32 near Alpena on Aug. 5, 2021.
Portion of M-28 closed to public for National Guard exercise
After 50 years Marshall & Jason Davis and Maxine Lewis are reunited.
‘I was just coming home’: DNA test reunites UP Vietnam vet with Australian daughter after 50 years
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Marquette Police Department preparing for Fourth of July weekend
The GenCyber Student Camp at MTU returns for its 4th year of teaching K-12 students important...
MTU GenCyber Student Camp returns for 4th year
Small U.P. manufacturers can apply for Industry 4.0 Technology Implementation Grants
Eligible UP manufacturers can apply for Industry 4.0 Technology Implementation Grants
All weekend, this waterfront will be crowded with people celebrating the Fourth of July
3 UP state parks will host firework-free 4th of July celebrations
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
Texas official: 2 more migrants from trailer tragedy die, raising death count to 53