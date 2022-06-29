Advertisement

The Ryan Report - June 26, 2022

This week Don Ryan is joined by John Hiller, a retired Detroit Tigers pitcher.
By Don Ryan
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan shared the desk with retired Detroit Tigers Pitcher John Hiller to talk all things Major League Baseball.

The beginning of summer means Major League baseball season is nearing the midway point. As of right now the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs have some less than stellar records.

John Hiller had a long career with the Tigers from the 60s until the 80s. He retired with a career won-lost record of 87-76 and 1036 strikeouts.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Ryan and Hiller get into the nitty-gritty of baseball.

Part 3:

The two talk about records that have yet to be broken.

Part 4:

Don Ryan shares his closing thoughts.

