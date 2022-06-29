Rounds of showers, thunderstorms through Thursday

A series of systems developing leeside of the Canadian Rockies sweep across the Northern Plains and towards Upper Michigan to bring another round of rain, thunderstorms and powerful wind to the U.P. Thursday. Isolated storms especially in the afternoon can become severe in producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, heavy downpour in addition to dangerous lightning -- there is also a slight risk of a tornado. Strong southerly winds Wednesday can also create hazardous swimming conditions along the Lake Michigan shore.

View NWS alerts here.

It’s a mix of sun and showers during Fourth of July Weekend as a Northern Plains system enters the region Sunday.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; southerly winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: 70

Saturday: Mostly sunny then increasing clouds in the evening; cooler

>Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Monday, Fourth of July: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; mild

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms; mild but humid

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers early then diminishing in the afternooon; mild

>Highs: 70s

