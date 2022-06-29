NMU Cosmetology, Hospitality Management programs to change locations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU’s Hospitality and Cosmetology students can expect some changes this upcoming school year.

Both programs are moving to the Northern Center from The Jacobetti Complex as the Jacobetti is set to be reduced by 40,000 square feet. NMU Spokesperson Derek Hall said construction at the Northern Center began in January and will be finished this August.

“We’re really excited about the new space. These are up-to-date, current spaces for both hospitality, and cosmetology,” Hall said.

NMU Hospitality Management Professor Loganne Glendening said the move to the Northern Center has already increased the visibility of the program.

“I have been incredibly grateful over the last few months to have so many of my neighbors here at NMU have reached out to me in regards to new collaboration efforts the hospitality program will be able to make with this move,” Glendening said.

Glendening said the new space will help introduce students to more opportunities.

“It will open our community up to seeing what we’re doing in our program and really expanding upon what my students are capable of and the engagement they’re able to have in their education,” Glendening said.

The location will offer new amenities for both programs. Glendening said the hospitality program will have a new training kitchen and restaurant.

“In addition to that, we will have brand new classrooms, brand new storage facilities, everything we need to run a really well-endowed hospitality program,” Glendening said.

Hall said the cosmetology program will have a new full-service salon open to the public and easier parking access for clients.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.