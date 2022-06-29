MTU GenCyber Student Camp returns for 4th year

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - At Michigan Technological University (MTU) the fourth GenCyber Student Camp is underway.

Nearly sixty K-12 students from across the country are participating in the week-long camp. Here, they have a chance to explore their interest in the field of computers and cyber security.

“The theme of the camp is cyber-security, plus AI,” said Camp Manager and MTU Professor Yu Cai. “They learn fundamental cyber security knowledge like password protection and email fishing. And for the AI parts, students learn things like ‘what is artificial intelligence, how do you secure machine learning, and how do you combine machine learning and cyber security together.”

With a national demand for skilled workers in these areas, the camp is hoping to encourage careers in these fields.

“If we can actually get them to consider cyber security as a degree, cyber security as an occupation,” said Camp Lead Instructor Tim Van Wagner. “Then that’s what they’re actually going to be focusing on once they come in.”

The staff hopes students will share what they have learned.

“We want the kids to go back home and tell their parents, tell their friends how to protect themselves online,” continued Cai.

Students themselves encourage anyone who would be interested to come next year.

“Anyone who loves computer science and computers, or coding or anything of that class in general, I’d definitely recommend this camp, it’s awesome,” said Nathan Chen, a camp attendee.

A similar camp for K-12 teachers will be taking place in two weeks.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.