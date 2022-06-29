Morning fog then sunshine

Areas of dense fog will continue this morning. Then, plan on a pleasant day with a mix of sun and clouds. This evening a small cluster of showers will moves across the Keweenaw. Then showers and storms move across Lake Superior overnight and some will graze through the eastern U.P. by tomorrow morning. Our next front moves in tomorrow with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Isolated storms could reach severe limits with hail, gusty winds and heavy rain. As of now, the highest rain amounts are expected in the north with up to around an inch rain.

Today: Morning fog followed by sunshine mixed with clouds

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, 60s along the shorelines

Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 80s inland, 70s along the shorelines

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance for thundershowers

>Highs: Mainly 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance for thundershowers

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Tuesday: Morning showers and partly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

