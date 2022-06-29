Advertisement

Morning fog then sunshine

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Areas of dense fog will continue this morning. Then, plan on a pleasant day with a mix of sun and clouds. This evening a small cluster of showers will moves across the Keweenaw. Then showers and storms move across Lake Superior overnight and some will graze through the eastern U.P. by tomorrow morning. Our next front moves in tomorrow with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Isolated storms could reach severe limits with hail, gusty winds and heavy rain. As of now, the highest rain amounts are expected in the north with up to around an inch rain.

Today: Morning fog followed by sunshine mixed with clouds

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, 60s along the shorelines

Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 80s inland, 70s along the shorelines

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Saturday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance for thundershowers

>Highs: Mainly 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance for thundershowers

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Tuesday: Morning showers and partly cloudy

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have an information on the whereabouts of Olivia Ernst contact the Marquette County...
Sheriff searches for missing downstate woman in Marquette County
After 50 years Marshall & Jason Davis and Maxine Lewis are reunited.
‘I was just coming home’: DNA test reunites UP Vietnam vet with Australian daughter after 50 years
A-10 Thunderbolt II sitting on highway M-32 near Alpena on Aug. 5, 2021.
Portion of M-28 closed to public for National Guard exercise
The Fire Station Cannabis Co. presents Camp Cannabis.
Sublime with Rome to headline Camp Cannabis
Monday, June 27, marks 27 years since Jodi Huisentruit disappeared on her way to work in Mason...
27 years later, investigators still search for answers in Jodi Huisentruit’s case

Latest News

Stormy weather ends overnight as high pressure builds in the U.P. Wednesday.
Storms clear out towards more pleasant weather Wednesday
storms
A stormy afternoon
Fair weather overnight transitions to rainy, stormy at times Tuesday with an approaching front...
Mostly clear and mild before summer rains, storms Tuesday
tuesday showers
Seasonably cool and active week