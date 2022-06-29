Advertisement

Marquette roads closed for Fourth of July Parade

FILE - Marquette Fourth of July parade on the corner of West Washington Street and McClellan...
FILE - Marquette Fourth of July parade on the corner of West Washington Street and McClellan Avenue.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 4, Washington Street from McClellan Avenue to Third Street and Third Street from Washington Street to Baraga Avenue will be closed to through traffic to hold the annual Fourth of July Parade.

Third and Washington Streets are scheduled to re-open as soon as the parade is completed.

McClellan Avenue from Baraga Avenue to Ridge Street and areas on Baraga Avenue east and west of McClellan Avenue along with east and west of Third Street will be closed for parade staging starting at 10:00 a.m. These areas will open to traffic as soon as the parade is completed.

North Front Street will remain open as an emergency vehicle route.

For a complete list of Marquette’s Fourth of July festivities click here. To see events happening across the U.P. click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have an information on the whereabouts of Olivia Ernst contact the Marquette County...
Sheriff searches for missing downstate woman in Marquette County
After 50 years Marshall & Jason Davis and Maxine Lewis are reunited.
‘I was just coming home’: DNA test reunites UP Vietnam vet with Australian daughter after 50 years
A-10 Thunderbolt II sitting on highway M-32 near Alpena on Aug. 5, 2021.
Portion of M-28 closed to public for National Guard exercise
UPDATE: Viking Cruises’ Octantis stop in Houghton canceled again
The Fire Station Cannabis Co. presents Camp Cannabis.
Sublime with Rome to headline Camp Cannabis

Latest News

Construction continues for the US-41/M-28 Michigan Department of Transportation roundabout...
Michigan construction paused for Fourth of July travel
Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR; At roughly 60,000 acres, Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State...
DNR given green light, $16M for state park improvements
After a year of petitioning and construction, Hancock welcomes the opening of its new dog park...
Hancock community welcomes new dog park
Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians logo. (Sault Tribe Graphic)
Sault Tribe board appoints new chairman