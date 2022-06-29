Marquette roads closed for Fourth of July Parade

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 4, Washington Street from McClellan Avenue to Third Street and Third Street from Washington Street to Baraga Avenue will be closed to through traffic to hold the annual Fourth of July Parade.

Third and Washington Streets are scheduled to re-open as soon as the parade is completed.

McClellan Avenue from Baraga Avenue to Ridge Street and areas on Baraga Avenue east and west of McClellan Avenue along with east and west of Third Street will be closed for parade staging starting at 10:00 a.m. These areas will open to traffic as soon as the parade is completed.

North Front Street will remain open as an emergency vehicle route.

For a complete list of Marquette’s Fourth of July festivities click here. To see events happening across the U.P. click here.

