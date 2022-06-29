Marquette Police Department preparing for Fourth of July weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette city Police are preparing extra patrols for the Fourth of July holiday weekend coming up. They want to use this time to remind residents of the ordinance in place that states fireworks can be lit off between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. until July 4th.

They also want residents to know they’ll have extra patrols out ready to address fireworks complaints and other issues surrounding the holiday.

“Certainly we’re going to have patrols out, we’re going to be dealing with fireworks issues, with the Fourth of July long weekend a lot of people like to indulge in a little bit of drinking so we’re going to have extra officers out on patrol for things like that, we’ll be patrolling the beaches, the city streets and we’re going to be paying attention to fireworks and things like that,” said Officer Nicholas Calzetta from the MPD.

Lighting fireworks while under the influence of controlled substances is also against state law and the city ordinance. Also, fireworks must only be set off on private property. The fine for violating the city ordinance is $1,000.

