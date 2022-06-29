Advertisement

Ishpeming native bikes 4,700 miles across country

Noah Blixt, cycle tourist makes his way through his cross-country bike journey.
Noah Blixt, cycle tourist makes his way through his cross-country bike journey.(WLUC)
By Jack Caron and Annette Giachino
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming native makes a stop in his hometown during his 4,700-mile cross-country bike trip.

Noah Blixt, 23, decided to bike cross-country by himself after reading “Shake the Sleeping Self” by Jedidiah Jenkins. Blixt flew from Idaho to Pennsylvania to start the journey.

“It was about two guys who had rode their bikes from the Oregon Coast to Patagonia in South America and other adventurous spirits. People who put their willpower to the test and they see what they’re made of,” said Blixt.

Aside from mentally preparing for the trip, Blixt said there was little planning for his journey.

“I didn’t even have all the equipment beforehand, I actually didn’t even have a bike a week before I flew out,” said Blixt.

As Blixt has pedaled hundreds of miles, he says gratitude and the kindness of strangers is the biggest thing he’s learned.

“One time I couldn’t find any campgrounds or anywhere to set up my tent so I stopped at a fire station and the fire chief let me stay in the fire station that night, I met the rest of the volunteer fire department in Hustontown, Pennsylvania,” said Blixt.

Blixt still has over 3,00 miles left in his journey before he returns to Idaho. More about his trip can be found on his GoFundMe page and, his TikTok.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Viking Cruises’ Octantis stop in Houghton canceled again
If you have an information on the whereabouts of Olivia Ernst contact the Marquette County...
Sheriff searches for missing downstate woman in Marquette County
A-10 Thunderbolt II sitting on highway M-32 near Alpena on Aug. 5, 2021.
Portion of M-28 closed to public for National Guard exercise
After 50 years Marshall & Jason Davis and Maxine Lewis are reunited.
‘I was just coming home’: DNA test reunites UP Vietnam vet with Australian daughter after 50 years
U.S. flag and Upper Michigan.
LIST: Fourth of July festivities in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Marquette Police Department preparing for Fourth of July weekend
The GenCyber Student Camp at MTU returns for its 4th year of teaching K-12 students important...
MTU GenCyber Student Camp returns for 4th year
Small U.P. manufacturers can apply for Industry 4.0 Technology Implementation Grants
Eligible UP manufacturers can apply for Industry 4.0 Technology Implementation Grants
All weekend, this waterfront will be crowded with people celebrating the Fourth of July
3 UP state parks will host firework-free 4th of July celebrations