Ishpeming native bikes 4,700 miles across country

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming native makes a stop in his hometown during his 4,700-mile cross-country bike trip.

Noah Blixt, 23, decided to bike cross-country by himself after reading “Shake the Sleeping Self” by Jedidiah Jenkins. Blixt flew from Idaho to Pennsylvania to start the journey.

“It was about two guys who had rode their bikes from the Oregon Coast to Patagonia in South America and other adventurous spirits. People who put their willpower to the test and they see what they’re made of,” said Blixt.

Aside from mentally preparing for the trip, Blixt said there was little planning for his journey.

“I didn’t even have all the equipment beforehand, I actually didn’t even have a bike a week before I flew out,” said Blixt.

As Blixt has pedaled hundreds of miles, he says gratitude and the kindness of strangers is the biggest thing he’s learned.

“One time I couldn’t find any campgrounds or anywhere to set up my tent so I stopped at a fire station and the fire chief let me stay in the fire station that night, I met the rest of the volunteer fire department in Hustontown, Pennsylvania,” said Blixt.

Blixt still has over 3,00 miles left in his journey before he returns to Idaho. More about his trip can be found on his GoFundMe page and, his TikTok.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.