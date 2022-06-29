How drinking beer can raise money for Marquette’s fireworks
Upper Michigan Today episode 63 features Barrel and Booms
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... The Viking Octantis cancels its Houghton stop for the second time, a new dog park opens in Hancock and a Portion of M-28 is closed for a National Guard exercise.
Plus, five Marquette breweries are fundraising for the Fourth of July Fireworks.
Chris Durley of the Courtyards and Marquette Area Fourth of July Committee explains the week-long fundraiser.
You can drink your favorite brew and raise money for the fireworks show, now through July 4.
And, what goes better with brews and summertime than music?
Tia and Andrew share their “what’s on repeat” playlists.
Watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. FOX UP.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.