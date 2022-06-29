How drinking beer can raise money for Marquette’s fireworks

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... The Viking Octantis cancels its Houghton stop for the second time, a new dog park opens in Hancock and a Portion of M-28 is closed for a National Guard exercise.

News of the day on Upper Michigan Today episode 63.

Plus, five Marquette breweries are fundraising for the Fourth of July Fireworks.

Chris Durley of the Courtyards and Marquette Area Fourth of July Committee explains the week-long fundraiser.

Chris Durley explains Barrel and Booms, a fundraiser for the Marquette area Fourth of July fireworks.

You can drink your favorite brew and raise money for the fireworks show, now through July 4.

Upper Michigan Today taste tests featured beers for Barrel and Booms.

And, what goes better with brews and summertime than music?

Tia and Andrew share their “what’s on repeat” playlists.

