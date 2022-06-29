Advertisement

Hancock community welcomes new dog park

The park is divided into two sections - a zone for smaller dogs and an area for larger dogs
After a year of petitioning and construction, Hancock welcomes the opening of its new dog park to all.
After a year of petitioning and construction, Hancock welcomes the opening of its new dog park to all.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hancock City Dog Park has opened after a year of campaigning and construction.

The park is located at the Driving Park on Birch Street neighboring the Hancock fairgrounds.

It is broken up into two sections - a larger space for dogs over 30 pounds, and a smaller zone for puppies and smaller dogs.

“Once the dog comes into the area they can be taken off-leash once they’re actually into the dog park, and the dog can run free and can enjoy just spending time with other animals,” park supporter Deborah Mann said.

Those who helped in the creation of the park say they hope people who visit find an enjoyable, social experience. One supporter, Tiffani Hicks says the park offers a place where pet owners can meet each other.

It is strongly recommended that aggressive dogs remain outside and that all dogs be up to date on their vaccinations. They also ask that owners pick up after their dogs in order for the park to remain well kept.

The park is open from dawn until dusk, and will also be accessible during the wintertime.

