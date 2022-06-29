Advertisement

Fourth annual Glow Run to benefit Mission of Hope in Escanaba

Glow Run participants from 2021. (FILE)
Glow Run participants from 2021. (FILE)(Mission of Hope)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba non-profit is helping kids return to school with everything they need. The Fourth-Annual Glow Run is put on each year by Mission of Hope, which gives students school supplies and a new pair of shoes.

Those shoes come directly from the Glow Run. It’s a family-friendly 5K or one-mile run/walk.

The entrance fee is one pair of new kid’s sneakers. Mission of Hope is asking for sizes from 13 youth to adult 11.

“After you get the big pile of shoes up there, it really sinks in, like, ‘Wow, this is real. This is for the community.’ It’s just great to see the community come together to do something like that,” said Dale Sexton, co-founder of Glow Run.

Glow Run is on July 15 and starts at 8 p.m. at the Karas Bandshell in Ludington Park. There will be live music from the band “Reflections.”

