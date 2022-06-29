First-ever yoga festival coming to Marquette July 15-17

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Unity Yoga Co-op is bringing a yoga festival to the Marquette area for the first time ever.

Sacred Forest Yoga Festival is happening July 15 through 17 at Forestville Campground in Marquette.

All are welcome to attend the donation-based festival.

You can learn more about the Sacred Forest Yoga Festival at unity906.com/festival.

