First-ever yoga festival coming to Marquette July 15-17

The donation-based model of entry provides access for everyone
Sacred Forest Yoga Festival poster.(Unity Yoga Co-Op)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Unity Yoga Co-op is bringing a yoga festival to the Marquette area for the first time ever.

Sacred Forest Yoga Festival is happening July 15 through 17 at Forestville Campground in Marquette.

All are welcome to attend the donation-based festival.

Connor Ryan talks about how the Festival came to be.

More details on what you’ll find at the Sacred Forest.

Connor Ryan talks about what events will be at the Festival.

You can learn more about the Sacred Forest Yoga Festival at unity906.com/festival.

