Escanaba Public Safety investigate carjacking near Ludington Park

Carjacking suspect in custody in Escanaba.
Carjacking suspect in custody in Escanaba.(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A 18-year-old man was arrested for an alleged carjacking in Escanaba near Ludington Park Tuesday.

Escanaba Public Safety received a report of an accident on South 7th Street near 5th Avenue South at 1:25 p.m. The car reportedly hit a power pole and took off from the scene.

Officers learned the car was stolen and shortly after found the vehicle and the suspect near the beach house on Aronson Island. The owner of the vehicle reported that they were injured during the carjacking.

The suspect was taken to Delta County Jail to await arraignment. Escanaba Public Safety was assisted on scene by Delta County Central Dispatch, Michigan State Police and the Department of Natural Resources.

