Dunham named athletic Director at Baraga HS

Resigns as Finlandia Women’s Basketball Coach
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Baraga High School Officials have named Mariah Dunham as its new Athletic Director and Physical Education and Health Teacher.

The announcement was made on Facebook. Dunham had a 42-39 record in four seasons as head coach of the Finlandia Women’s Basketball Team. She also was

Senior Women’s Administrator and Assistant A.D. for Wellness with the Lions.

Dunham played one season of basketball at Northern Michigan University and three seasons at the University of Wisconsin.

She was an assistant coach at Lake Superior State and NMU.

