Dollar Bay’s Hill transfers from Bay to Finlandia

Helped Blue Bolts to state semifinals in high shcool
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Davin Hill has committed to play for the Finlandia University men’s basketball team.  Hill is planning on majoring in Accounting.

Hill played one season (2021-22) at Bay College.  He shot 87.5% from the line helping the Norse go 16-12 and qualify for the NJCAA Region XIII Tournament.

Hill had a strong career at Dollar Bay High School.  As a senior, he averaged 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game.  Hill was All Copper Mountain Conference Elite, All-U.P. Division 4 first team and Division 4 All-State honorable mention.

Hill helped the Blue Bolts win two conference championships, back-to-back trips to the Class D/ Division 4 State Semi-Finals and go 81-12.  He scored 1085 career points, led the U.P. in assists as a junior and senior and was All-U.P. Division 4 second team as a junior.

Allen Dehority, Finlandia head coach

“Davin was one of the best local players his senior year at Dollar Bay.  I’m thrilled to have him join our program. Davin has demonstrated an ability to shoot and create for others and fits very well into the way we want to play. I’m excited to see what he can do for us.”

