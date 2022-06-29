Advertisement

Cryptocurrency expert says now may be time to dabble

Now may be time as markets are down... if you have the cash to spare
(Pixabay)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(WLUC) - Now may be the time to invest in cryptocurrency according to one expert.

Cryptocurrency Expert and Author of “Decrypting Crypto” Magnus Carter says crypto markets like everything are down right now. However, he says this allows people to buy a small piece for a better price.

“People are going to get more comfortable and confident to put more money back into it that they can afford to lose,” said Carter. “Never invest money that you cannot afford to lose.”

Carter’s full interview with TV6′s Jesse Wiederhold can be watched below.

With inflation up Cryptocurrency Expert and Author Magnus Carter says it may be a good time to start dabbling in cryptocurrency if you have the funds to spare.

