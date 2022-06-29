Advertisement

Children’s program celebrates return at Marquette farmers market

Marquette Farmers market location
Marquette Farmers market location(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jun. 29, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One popular program is returning to the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market for the season.

Partridge Creek Farms’ “Power of Produce” returns this summer to teach kids about the importance of produce and where it comes from. The program will feature different activities like collecting a variety of colored vegetables or asking farmers about their favorite produce. The Partridge Creek Farm founder, Dan Perkins says it is all about teaching kids important life skills.

“Many kids feel that produce comes from a grocery store, to actually see that there are people that grow them and that there’s local food. They get to meet the farmers who are growing it and then also see the difference between that and what you buy at a store,” Perkins said.

Perkins said you can check out the “Power of Produce” booth starting this Saturday at the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market.

Protect your credit score before buying a home
