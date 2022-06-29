Advertisement

Biden: US boosting force posture in Europe for Russia threat

Russians are ramping up attacks on Ukraine. (Source: CNN/POOL/FACEBOOK/INSTAGRAM/MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS OF UKRAINE/TELEGRAM/ZELENSKYY OFFICIAL/AFP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADRID (AP) - President Joe Biden says that the U.S. is enhancing its force posture in Europe for the long haul to bolster regional security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden outlined the plan during a meeting with NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg at the opening of the alliance’s annual leaders summit in Madrid.

Biden says “NATO is strong and united, and the steps we’re taking during this summit, we’re going to further augment our collective strength.“

Biden said the U.S. is establishing a permanent headquarters in Poland, sending two additional F-35 fighter jet squadrons to the United Kingdom. He said the U.S. will send more “air defense and other capabilities” to Germany and Italy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have an information on the whereabouts of Olivia Ernst contact the Marquette County...
Sheriff searches for missing downstate woman in Marquette County
After 50 years Marshall & Jason Davis and Maxine Lewis are reunited.
‘I was just coming home’: DNA test reunites UP Vietnam vet with Australian daughter after 50 years
A-10 Thunderbolt II sitting on highway M-32 near Alpena on Aug. 5, 2021.
Portion of M-28 closed to public for National Guard exercise
The Fire Station Cannabis Co. presents Camp Cannabis.
Sublime with Rome to headline Camp Cannabis
Monday, June 27, marks 27 years since Jodi Huisentruit disappeared on her way to work in Mason...
27 years later, investigators still search for answers in Jodi Huisentruit’s case

Latest News

Prosecutors are seeking a minimum 25-year term for R. Kelly, who was found guilty of...
R&B hitmaker R. Kelly due in court for sex abuse sentencing
Authorities say 51 people died after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer without air...
Mourners create memorial for more than 50 migrants found dead in truck
Roderick Randall, 45, is facing several charges after authorities say his 8-year-old son found...
Sheriff: Father charged after son playing with gun kills 1-year-old
The Michigan Supreme Court has thrown out charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder and others in...
Flint politicians react after water crisis indictments thrown out