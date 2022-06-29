6 arraigned on misdemeanor charges for Norway Township assault

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The names of six people charged in a Dickinson County assault are now public.

They are accused of assaulting a 21-year-old Norway man on April 1. The suspects made their first public court appearance Wednesday.

As victim Trentin McWilliams and his family watched, six young adults entered not-guilty pleas in Dickinson County District Court.

The arraignment comes nearly three months after the Michigan State Police started investigating a Norway Township assault.

McWilliams’ mother said it left the young man with a fractured nose, cuts on his face and damaged teeth.

Adam Loomis, Regan Passamani, Zachary Pellegrini, Katherine Puma, Payton Thompson and John Zanon are charged with misdemeanor aggravated assault. Loomis, Pellegrini, Thompson and Zanon are also charged with wearing a mask to commit a crime, also a misdemeanor.

In a statement to TV6, Samuel Bennett, the lawyer representing the McWilliams family, said he is disappointed the six don’t face felonies.

“We are all disheartened by the lack of seriousness from the prosecutor and her office,” Bennett said. “They have only charged these individuals with simple assault, aggravated assault and wearing a mask to commit a crime, all misdemeanors, which is clearly a massive undercharging based on the injuries.”

TV6 requested a comment from the Dickinson County Prosecutor’s Office about charging decisions, but the prosecutor declined, referencing Michigan Rules of Professional Conduct for extra judicial comments.

The six were arrested two weeks ago. The four defendants charged with two misdemeanors each posted a $1,000 personal recognizance bond. Passamani and Puma posted $500 personal recognizance bonds. Judge Julie LaCost ordered them to have no contact with McWilliams.

Four defendants have a trial date of Sept. 30 and two are scheduled to stand trial on Oct. 7. Another one of the accused attackers is a minor and was processed in probate court.

