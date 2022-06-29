3 UP state parks will host firework-free 4th of July celebrations

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - As the Fourth of July nears, many Yoopers are still making plans for celebration.

If you want to celebrate the Fourth of July, but want to avoid the loud noises of fireworks and firecrackers, the Bewabic State Park in Iron County looks to help.

For over a decade, Bewabic State Park and 10 parks around Michigan have hosted “firework-free” celebrations. The idea is to give veterans, dogs, or anyone who wants a quieter space a place to celebrate.

“We have a lot of people that appreciate it, veterans and non-veterans. We don’t have any municipal fireworks within earshot of the park as well. That is how parks were chosen. We are not getting any fireworks from municipalities either,” said Joe Freiberg, Bewabic State Park unit supervisor.

Freiberg said it was a veteran who brought the idea to the state parks. The two other U.P. state parks participating are Wells State Park in Menominee County and Craig Lake State Park in Baraga County.

