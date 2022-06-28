Advertisement

Yankee Doodle Dash coming to Marquette this Fourth of July weekend

Graphic for the events Facebook page
Graphic for the events Facebook page(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This Fourth of July weekend, a new 5K run-walk is coming to the Marquette area. It’s called the Yankee Doodle Dash and organizers are excited to bring a summer holiday race to Marquette.

The event is open to anyone and will take participants from Harvey to South Marquette and back. The race is also part of the run the U.P. Challenge.

“It’s going to be a beautiful day, just a great way to start the Fourth of July Weekend which, as you know, in Marquette is a huge deal, it’s a lot of fun, there’s a lot going on and we’d like to kick it off,” said Race Director Derek Lindstrom.

Registration for the Yankee Doodle Dash is live now. Everyone who signs up will get a t-shirt and medals. The Yankee Doodle Dash is Saturday, July 2.

