UPHS-Marquette holds 2nd annual Career Fair Hiring Event

The hospital’s market HR director said they are looking to fill vacancies within and outside the medical field
At least 30 people attended the event, looking to fill the hospital's many medical and non-medical positions(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The pandemic has introduced new challenges to the recruiting process for healthcare systems. UP Health System-Marquette representatives say the hospital had to be creative.

“We’ve had to get more competitive with wages and benefits, flexibility, sign-on bonuses, [and] employee referral bonuses,” said Market HR Director Paula Swartout. “We’ve gotten very creative to be able to be competitive in the market.”

To bring in more interested applicants, the hospital held its second annual Career Fair on Tuesday, hoping to fill bedside and clerical positions, such as registered nurses and lab technicians. However, Swartout said there are openings across the board.

“We have clerical office assistants, financial liaisons, billing specialists, maintenance workers, [and] patient account reps,” Swartout said.

Sue Daignault, a former pharmaceutical sales rep, was among the attendees. She has been looking to get out of retirement and is interested in administrative positions. Daignault said the event was a great way to connect.

“It’s a wonderful way to link potential employees with a job here at the hospital because you’re able to talk to the specific managers and make sure there is a good fit,” Daignault said.

With at least 30 people in attendance, Swartout was especially pleased with the turnout.

“I want to thank everyone who came out to talk to our hiring leaders, talk with human resources folks, and basically taking an interest in serving our facility. It’s really a great place to work,” said Swartout.

Swartout said the hospital will hold another career fair later this fall, with hiring occurring every two weeks. For those who were unable to attend Tuesday’s event but want to apply for an open position, visit uphealthsystem.com, or contact Human Resources at hr@mghs.org or at 906-449-3690.

