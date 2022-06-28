Advertisement

TV6 Weather Team hits the radio waves

All 4 meteorologists will give multiple updates for mediaBrew Communications’ 6 radio stations every day
Here is the latest weather forecast presented by Karl Bohnak.
Here is the latest weather forecast presented by Karl Bohnak.
By Matt Price
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The entire TV6 Weather Team is officially on your radio dial.

On Monday, mediaBrew Communications began an expanded partnership with TV6. Listeners can now hear weather updates on each of mediaBrew’s six radio stations throughout the day.

For the past three years, Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Perez could be heard on the morning radio shows. Now, Noel Navarro, Ben Kouchnerkavich and Cameron Chinn will be joining your radio weather team, too.

Mark Evans the mediaBrew market manager said this partnership was months in the making.

“It’s really come to fruition really nicely,” said Evans. “But, to work with TV6 is to work with one of the leaders in media in this town. We like to think of ourselves as being one of the leaders as well, so it’s a nice relationship between the two.”

Each update will be recorded at the TV6 Studio and sent over each day. You can hear our meteorologists at least once or twice every hour for 24 hours, seven days a week.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have an information on the whereabouts of Olivia Ernst contact the Marquette County...
Sheriff searches for missing downstate woman in Marquette County
Michigan State Police logo.
UPDATE: Missing 17-year-old girl from Marquette Township found safe
After 50 years Marshall & Jason Davis and Maxine Lewis are reunited.
‘I was just coming home’: DNA test reunites UP Vietnam vet with Australian daughter after 50 years
A C-146A Wolfhound from Hurlburt Field, Florida takes off on a public highway in Alpena,...
UPDATE: Northern Agility 22-1 M-28 landing delayed to Wednesday
An RC car tears through the dirt as it races to be the first past the finish line.
Bark River International Raceway hosts RC race

Latest News

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
The tie-dye kits were free and provided by Lake Superior Christian Church.
Marquette church provides summer fun for families
Between Thursday and Tuesday the Mackinac Bridge Authority plans to see 20,000 travelers a day.
Experts share Fourth of July travel, cost outlook
At least 30 people attended the event, looking to fill the hospital's many medical and...
UPHS-Marquette holds 2nd annual Career Fair Hiring Event