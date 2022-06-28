TV6 Weather Team hits the radio waves

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The entire TV6 Weather Team is officially on your radio dial.

On Monday, mediaBrew Communications began an expanded partnership with TV6. Listeners can now hear weather updates on each of mediaBrew’s six radio stations throughout the day.

For the past three years, Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Perez could be heard on the morning radio shows. Now, Noel Navarro, Ben Kouchnerkavich and Cameron Chinn will be joining your radio weather team, too.

Mark Evans the mediaBrew market manager said this partnership was months in the making.

“It’s really come to fruition really nicely,” said Evans. “But, to work with TV6 is to work with one of the leaders in media in this town. We like to think of ourselves as being one of the leaders as well, so it’s a nice relationship between the two.”

Each update will be recorded at the TV6 Studio and sent over each day. You can hear our meteorologists at least once or twice every hour for 24 hours, seven days a week.

